Majority Of Patients Injured In Johannesburg Blast Discharged From Hospital

Meanwhile, Egoli Gas, a piped natural gas reticulator, servicing more than 8 500 customers across various markets in the Greater Johannesburg area, said it was inspecting its pipeline network in Bree Street. The company said:

Egoli Gas would like to update the public in terms of the ongoing inspections of its pipeline network in the area of Bree Street, Joburg.

The pipeline running on the road servitude of Bree Street has been checked and is not damaged.

A small leak has been detected on the servitude pipeline at the corner of Bree and Eloff on a 100mm pipe. We believe the crack in the pipe has been caused by the collapse of the road. Our team is busy repairing this leak.

Egoli Gas notes that there are approximately 15 other utility lines in the same area, for example, a sewerage line that runs directly underneath the street.

We would like to reiterate that our pipelines run on the servitude of the road.

Egoli Gas observed through various platforms and by onsite members that one or two manhole covers have been blown off and a white gas-like substance is seen coming from these openings as well as some of the exposed cracks in the road.

Egoli Gas would like to mention that our piped natural gas is not visible to the human eye and this appears to be visible warm steam.

We will keep the public posted as we continue assessing any damage to our network and assisting and providing Piped Natural Gas expertise to the authorities, ensuring the area is maintained safely.