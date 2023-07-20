Massive Underground Explosion Causes Huge Cracks In Johannesburg Street

At this time we request the public to stay clear of the area to allow emergency services to attend to the scene.

Initially, it was reported that the explosion was caused by a gas leak but Egoli Gas dismissed the claim. In a tweet, Egoli Gas said:

Egoli Gas believes it is unlikely that the explosion in Jhb CBD, Bree Street, JHB was caused by a gas pipeline or leak. Our network has experienced no pressure loss which indicates the gas pipelines are intact. Our customers in the area continue to receive gas uninterrupted. Our gas pipelines operate at extremely low pressure providing a safe gas supply in highly built-up areas and are therefore unlikely to cause an explosion and explode.

In a statement, ER24 said several people were injured and were transported by various services to nearby hospitals. It said:

On scene, medics and rescue personnel discovered several overturned vehicles along the road, which seemed to have been split wide open. Medics set up a triage area a safe distance away while Fire and Disaster Services evacuated the general area. Initial reports from the scene showed that several people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The patients were treated for their injuries and later transported by various services to nearby hospitals. The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown, but the relevant authorities are on the scene for further investigations.

IOL photojournalist, Timothy Bernard, who was at the scene said he witnessed a 10-metre-wide trench caused by the explosion.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi told the media on the scene that the damage was extensive and the situation “chaotic”.

