One Dead, Over 40 Injured In Johannesburg Blast

One person was killed and 41 others were injured in an explosion that overturned vehicles and destroyed sections of Bree Street and Rissik Street in Johannesburg Central on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday morning, city officials were still battling to determine the cause of a destructive blast.

The company that runs a gas pipeline network in the city, Egoli Gas, issued a statement on Wednesday evening saying it hadn’t seen a pressure reduction and its network wasn’t compromised.

