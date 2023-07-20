"Tapiwa Makore's Head Was Boiled And Taken To Mozambique"

I once visited him when he was in the cells to find out what really transpired.

He confessed that he killed Tapiwa after slicing him into pieces and stashing the body parts into plastic papers, including the head, as per instructions.

He confessed there were others involved, including Tapiwa Senior, who took the head and left with it for Mozambique after it was cooked.

Tafadzwa made it clear that he doesn’t know where the head is.

He insists that the sangoma did not accept the head they took to Mozambique as the n’anga wanted a fresh and uncooked head, similar to a chicken head.

It is said the entourage dumped the head along the way, but he was not sure whether it was dumped on the Mozambican or Zimbabwean side.