Washington Arubi Joins DStv Premiership Club SuperSport United

And we would like to announce the signature of Tanzanian international defender Abdurazak Hamza on a one-year contract.

At SuperSport United, the former Dynamos goalkeeper joins fellow Zimbabweans Onismor Bhasera, Ronald Pfumbidzai and George Chigova.

Arubi left Gallants after they were relegated at the end of last season and was heavily linked with a move to DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United before joining Matsatsantsa.

Another Zimbabwean player, Terrence Dzvukamanja is also set to join SuperSport United after Orlando Pirates decided to release him.

