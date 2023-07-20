Washington Arubi Joins DStv Premiership Club SuperSport United

Washington Arubi Joins DStv Premiership Club SuperSport United10 minutes ago
DStv premiership club SuperSport United have signed former Warriors goalkeeper Washington Arubi.
Arubi penned a one-year contract with an option to extend by another year. SuperSport said:
Matsatsantsa are very pleased to confirm the signature of Washington Arubi from Marumo Gallants on a one-year deal with an option to extend!Feedback
And we would like to announce the signature of Tanzanian international defender Abdurazak Hamza on a one-year contract.
At SuperSport United, the former Dynamos goalkeeper joins fellow Zimbabweans Onismor Bhasera, Ronald Pfumbidzai and George Chigova.
Arubi left Gallants after they were relegated at the end of last season and was heavily linked with a move to DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United before joining Matsatsantsa.
Another Zimbabwean player, Terrence Dzvukamanja is also set to join SuperSport United after Orlando Pirates decided to release him.
More: Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals