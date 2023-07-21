Police Confirm Death Of 3 People In Harare-Bulawayo Highway Accident

4 minutes ago

Three people died in a fatal road accident that occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway on Thursday, July 20th, 2023.

According to a statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident happened when a Toyota Wish vehicle encroached onto the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a Mercedes Truck carrying five passengers.

The police statement, seen by Pindula News, added that the bodies of the deceased were taken to Norton Hospital mortuary for post-mortem analysis. Reads the statement:

