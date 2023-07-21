Police Confirm Death Of 3 People In Harare-Bulawayo Highway Accident

Police Confirm Death Of 3 People In Harare-Bulawayo Highway Accident4 minutes ago
Three people died in a fatal road accident that occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway on Thursday, July 20th, 2023.
According to a statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident happened when a Toyota Wish vehicle encroached onto the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a Mercedes Truck carrying five passengers.
The police statement, seen by Pindula News, added that the bodies of the deceased were taken to Norton Hospital mortuary for post-mortem analysis. Reads the statement:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 20/07/23 at the 69 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road where three people were killed. A Toyota Wish vehicle with two passengers on board encroached onto the opposite lane resulting in a head on collision with a Mercedes Rigid Truck with five passengers on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Norton Hospital mortuary for post mortem.
Road accidents are a major concern in Zimbabwe, with many caused by speeding, reckless driving, and poor road conditions. The government has taken steps to improve road safety, such as increasing police presence on the roads, conducting regular vehicle inspections, and implementing road infrastructure upgrades. However, the southern African nation continues to record high rates of accidents on its highways.