South Africa Agrees To Execute ICC Warrant Of Arrest Against Putin

The South African government has agreed to execute the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin if he ever sets foot in the country. The Department of Justice has also agreed to pay the costs of the legal application launched by the DA to compel the government to arrest Putin if he were to attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.
This decision comes after the government announced that Putin would not physically attend the summit and would participate virtually. The Presidency’s statement confirmed that by mutual agreement, Putin would not attend and that the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Reads the Presidency’s statement:
By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister Mr Sergey Lavrov.Feedback
The International Criminal Court issued a warrant of arrest for Putin for alleged war crimes in his invasion of Ukraine. By law, South Africa would have had to arrest him if he entered the country.
The Democratic Alliance (DA), a South African political party, went to the Gauteng High Court to force the government to commit to arresting Putin. As a result, the government has agreed to execute the ICC arrest warrant against Putin if he ever sets foot in South Africa.
