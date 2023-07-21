South Africa Agrees To Execute ICC Warrant Of Arrest Against Putin

5 minutes ago

The South African government has agreed to execute the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin if he ever sets foot in the country. The Department of Justice has also agreed to pay the costs of the legal application launched by the DA to compel the government to arrest Putin if he were to attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

This decision comes after the government announced that Putin would not physically attend the summit and would participate virtually. The Presidency’s statement confirmed that by mutual agreement, Putin would not attend and that the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Reads the Presidency’s statement: