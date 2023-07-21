TB Testing Mandatory For Long-Term Travel from Zimbabwe To UK

Harare Migration Health Assessment Centre (MHAC)

10 Duthie Road, Alexandra Park

Harare

Telephone: +263 086 8800 7618

+263 086 7700 9828 Mobile: +263 772 125 094 Email: hararemhac@iom.int

To book a tuberculosis (TB) test appointment, individuals can visit the IOM website and complete the online booking process. If a “NULL” message is received, the appointment is invalid, and the booking process must be repeated. For children under the age of 10, a copy of their passport must be emailed to the provided address to book their appointment. Operating hours are from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday to Thursday, and 8 am to 1:30 pm on Friday, with closure on national holidays.

The UK government said it will not accept a TB test certificate from an unapproved clinic. However, a TB test certificate is not required for diplomatic passport holders travelling on official business, those who qualify for an exempt visa, or those applying for a certificate of entitlement.

Attending the clinic

To book a tuberculosis (TB) test appointment, individuals should contact the clinic and specify that the test is required for a UK visa application. Appointments can typically be scheduled within a few days, but during peak season, such as the UK student visa season from July to October, wait times may be up to 10 days. The test for TB involves a chest x-ray, and if the result is unclear, a sputum sample may also be requested. Upon receiving a negative test result, a certificate will be issued, which is valid for 6 months from the date of the x-ray. This certificate should be submitted with the UK visa application.

What you should bring with you

To undergo a tuberculosis (TB) test, individuals must provide proof of identification that includes a photograph, such as a passport, and two passport-sized photographs. Refugee applicants must provide UNHCR/MHA registration documents. If individuals have had TB in the past or have any other lung disease, they should provide details of previous screenings, medical notes, and x-ray results if possible.

Test fees

Individuals must pay the clinic directly for the cost of TB testing, which is separate from the visa application fee. The fee for the TB test is 165 USD for individuals aged 11 years and above, and 75 USD for those under 11 years of age. For further information, please contact the clinic. It is important to note that the test fee does not cover the cost of any necessary treatment if an individual is diagnosed with TB.

Payment

Payment must be made in the name of the visa applicant before the examination in US dollars (USD) in cash or bank transfer to:

Bank name: Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Limited

Account name: International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Account number: 9140006530167 (USD)

Branch: Minerva

Step-by-step procedures

The medical examination for visa applicants will take place from Monday to Friday, except on public holidays and UN-recognized international holidays. Applicants must present themselves to the clinic with the required identification documents. The initial examination involves a counselling session and consent signing for all applicants. Applicants below 11 years of age will undergo a medical examination by a physician, and those 11 years and above will have a chest x-ray before being reviewed by a doctor. Additional sputum cultures may be required in case of abnormal X-ray findings. A TB clearance certificate is valid for 6 months. If applicants fail to return within 7 days for sputum collection, they will not receive a clearance certificate.

Read more information on TB screening requirements for people applying for a UK visa in countries where TB is common.

Tags

Leave a Comment