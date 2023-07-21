ZEC Explains Application Of Indelible Ink On Voting Day

ZEC Explains Application Of Indelible Ink On Voting Day3 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has released a fact sheet detailing the application process for indelible ink during voting. According to a statement seen by Pindula News, the following procedures will be in place on voting day:
Upon arrival at the polling station, election officials will inspect voters for any signs of previous voting by checking for indelible ink markings on their left-hand small fingers. If a voter’s fingernails appear soiled, stained, or have polish on them, they will be cleaned using acetone and cotton wool before being marked with indelible ink on the small finger of the left hand.
In case a voter has a physical handicap that prevents ink marking on their small left finger, the next finger in the sequence will be used. The application of indelible ink is a critical process in ensuring the integrity of elections, and the ZEC is committed to protecting the credibility of the voting process. Reads the statement:
Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold elections on August 23, 2023, to elect a new President, Senators, Members of Parliament (MPs), and Councillors.