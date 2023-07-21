ZINARA Apologises For Deplorable State Of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway

10 minutes ago

The CEO of Zimbabwe’s National Road Administration (Zinara), Nkosinathi Ncube, has apologised to stakeholders for the deplorable state of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, which is now littered with potholes.

Speaking during an Infrastructure Summit and Expo hosted by the National Economic Consultative Forum yesterday, Zinara chief executive officer, Mr Nkosinathi Ncube Ncube attributed the damage to the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway to haulage trucks that transport heavy cargo from the coal mines in Hwange, saying that the loads should have been transported by rail.

Ncube added that sustained maintenance of such infrastructure is a challenge due to the funding gap linked to the limited fiscal space. He noted that farmers were also incurring high transport costs due to the use of road transport instead of rail, and bemoaned non-compliance in paying road user fees, with about 30 percent of road users not compliant, thus frustrating efficient service delivery. He said:

