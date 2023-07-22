E-Creator Leaders Denied Bail By Harare Magistrate

9 minutes ago

Suspected E-Creator founder, Zhao Jiaotong, along with his alleged accomplices Trymore Tapfumaneyi and Judtin Kutekenya, was denied bail by a Harare magistrate on Friday. The trio is facing fraud charges totalling US$1 million, for allegedly swindling thousands of people in a botched investment deal known as E-Creator.

They are also facing money laundering charges. The magistrate, Marewanazvo Gofa, ruled that the three were likely to abscond if granted bail, given the amount of prejudice involved.

Prosecutors claim that the Chinese national fleeced unsuspecting clients by operating a fake investment project. Another suspect, an Ivorian national named Billy Thomas Syedou, is yet to be accounted for.

