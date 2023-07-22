Hunt Addresses Pirates' Allegations Of Impropriety In Dzvukamanja Transfer

Hunt Addresses Pirates' Allegations Of Impropriety In Dzvukamanja Transfer3 minutes ago
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has responded to allegations of impropriety made by Orlando Pirates regarding the transfer of Zimbabwean forward Terrence Dzvukamanja to SuperSport.
Dzvukamanja has signed with SuperSport for the upcoming season, reuniting with Hunt, who brought him to the Premier Soccer League from Zimbabwe’s Ngezi Platinum in 2018.
Pirates released a statement saying they were “surprised” by SuperSport’s approach to sign the striker. The statement claims that Dzvukamanja had asked to be released from his contract to return to Zimbabwe, but Pirates had declined and continued to pay his salary. Pirates say they later received an offer from SuperSport for the player and agreed to the move.
Hunt responded by saying that the deal had been in motion since January and that he knew the truth, but could not disclose it. He told the media:
I know the truth, but obviously the truth can’t be revealed.
It hasn’t been nice what has gone onto the media — there has obviously been a backlash, but I do know the truth of the whole story.
[I know] everything from day one, so I sleep well, and I’ve got a clear conscience. That’s all we can do and try to concentrate on the way forward now.
It’s important for the boy to settle down, he has been here for two days. It feels like home for him with me again obviously, I know him well.
I tried to get him in January, and we should have got him in January. But ja, he is a versatile player. He can play four positions and that is important for a club of our stature.
We need players who are versatile with the playing and can play the four positions upfront.
He will add great value, I know. I have watched in the last two days at training, he has huge value for us.
Hunt stated that their focus now is to help Dzvukamanja settle into the club and that everything had been done properly. SuperSport will start their season against Richards Bay FC on August 5.