Hunt Addresses Pirates' Allegations Of Impropriety In Dzvukamanja Transfer

Hunt responded by saying that the deal had been in motion since January and that he knew the truth, but could not disclose it. He told the media:

I know the truth, but obviously the truth can’t be revealed.

It hasn’t been nice what has gone onto the media — there has obviously been a backlash, but I do know the truth of the whole story.

[I know] everything from day one, so I sleep well, and I’ve got a clear conscience. That’s all we can do and try to concentrate on the way forward now.

It’s important for the boy to settle down, he has been here for two days. It feels like home for him with me again obviously, I know him well.

I tried to get him in January, and we should have got him in January. But ja, he is a versatile player. He can play four positions and that is important for a club of our stature.

We need players who are versatile with the playing and can play the four positions upfront.

He will add great value, I know. I have watched in the last two days at training, he has huge value for us.