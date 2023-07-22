MSD Forecasts Cold And Briefly Cloudy Sunday

7 minutes ago

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) in conjunction with the Civil Protection Department has issued a weather report and forecast for Zimbabwe on July 22, 2023, which is valid until July 24, 2023.

The report states that cloudy and drizzly conditions were experienced in Matabeleland South, south of Midlands, Masvingo, and Manicaland provinces, with subdued daytime temperatures on Saturday. All other areas (Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, northern districts of Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland West and Central, and Mashonaland East provinces) were mostly sunny and cold in the morning.

The forecast for Sunday, July 23, 2023, predicts cold and briefly cloudy conditions in the morning in Masvingo and Manicaland provinces, becoming mostly sunny and warm as the day progresses. In other provinces, it is expected to be mostly clear skies, cold in the morning, and warm in the afternoon. Ground frost is probable in frost-prone areas such as Matopos, Henderson, and Marondera.

