MSD Forecasts Cold And Briefly Cloudy Sunday

MSD Forecasts Cold And Briefly Cloudy Sunday7 minutes ago
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) in conjunction with the Civil Protection Department has issued a weather report and forecast for Zimbabwe on July 22, 2023, which is valid until July 24, 2023.
The report states that cloudy and drizzly conditions were experienced in Matabeleland South, south of Midlands, Masvingo, and Manicaland provinces, with subdued daytime temperatures on Saturday. All other areas (Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, northern districts of Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland West and Central, and Mashonaland East provinces) were mostly sunny and cold in the morning.
The forecast for Sunday, July 23, 2023, predicts cold and briefly cloudy conditions in the morning in Masvingo and Manicaland provinces, becoming mostly sunny and warm as the day progresses. In other provinces, it is expected to be mostly clear skies, cold in the morning, and warm in the afternoon. Ground frost is probable in frost-prone areas such as Matopos, Henderson, and Marondera.
The report notes that very cold conditions may affect the health of vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses in all persons. Plants and animals are also sensitive to overnight declines in temperatures. To reduce the impacts of the cold weather, people are advised to keep warm and make sure vulnerable members are dressed appropriately. If there is a need to use a brazier/fire to keep warm, the room should be well-ventilated. The temperature within fowl runs should be monitored and adjusted accordingly to reduce the impacts of cold conditions on the bird population. There is also a need for frost mitigation measures for crops vulnerable to extreme cold, and local Agritex Officers can provide better advice.
The weather outlook for Monday, July 24, 2023, predicts mostly clear skies across the country, with a cold morning and a chance of ground frost in susceptible areas becoming warm in the afternoon. However, it should be windy and cold in the evening in Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces.