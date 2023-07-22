Mutumwa Mawere Approaches Court To Block Mnangagwa From Contesting In 2023 Elections

6 minutes ago

Mutumwa Mawere, an exiled Zimbabwean businessman, has approached the Constitutional Court to block President Emmerson Mnangagwa from contesting in the August 23 polls.

Mawere argued that allowing Mnangagwa to run for the presidency would condone violations of the Reconstruction of State Indebted Insolvent Companies Act, which occurred during his tenure.

Mawere used to preside over the Shabanie Mashava Mines (SMM) Holdings, which were seized by the Zimbabwean government in 2004 through the Reconstruction of State-Indebted Insolvent Companies Act. Mawere cited Mnangagwa’s involvement in the seizure of the company after a fallout with him, alleging that Mnangagwa had assisted him in acquiring the company but later sided with his political rival, former Vice President Joyce Mujuru.

