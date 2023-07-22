Opposition Candidate Withdraws Candidature, Joins ZANU PF

Gomba also implored the Zanu PF leadership to accept him as a full member of the party. He said:

I was running for the National Assembly seat in Bulawayo South when I decided to leave my party DOP and decided to join the ruling party because of the tangible developments and works not by Cde Raj Modi, but by the Second Republic under the leadership of His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa.

Our President has shown us all that he has good leadership qualities by creating opportunities for all. In him, we have seen more actions than words when it comes to the attainment of the national vision 2030.

I decided to withdraw my candidature in the coming elections and I will support Cde Modi for he is the best man suited for this office and his works speak for themselves. He has been doing great work for his community and for the past 32 years I have seen people being elected into high offices, but they have never matched Cde Modi when it comes to serving the electorate.

Cde Modi goes out of his way to assist people and today I pledge my support for him and will work with him to achieve Vision 2030. I urge my colleagues in the opposition camp to support Cde Modi as he is the right man to save the Bulawayo South constituency. Vote for President Mnangagwa and Cde Modi and I am also making a special plea to the Zanu PF leadership to accept me in the party and be a full member.

To those who were my supporters, I urge you to rally behind Cde Modi and give me the kind of support that you gave me when I was still your candidate.