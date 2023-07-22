ZEC Denies Claims That The Voters' Roll Is Not Analysable

The voters’ roll issued out to candidates has columns for the voter’s surname, forename, ID number, gender, date of birth, voter’s address, polling station, ward, local authority, constituency, district and province as prescribed in Section 20(2) of the Electoral Act.

Polling station codes have not been included on the voters’ roll, because they are an administrative tool used by the Commission to map out polling stations during delimitation hence they are not part of the voters’ roll as alleged. The electorate and other stakeholders should expect to see real names of polling stations and not codes on the voters’ rolls.

Ordinary voters without access to the electronic voters’ roll are encouraged to dial the USSD Code *265# on their mobile phones to ascertain their registration status and respective polling stations.

The Commission would like to urge all stakeholders with queries on the voters’ roll or any other electoral issue to approach the Commission for clarification. They should desist from casting aspersions on the voters’ roll and other electoral processes as this may affect voter turnout and discredit the polls.

