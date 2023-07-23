Former Energy Minister Chasi Defends Winky D's Music Against Authorities' Opposition

I took the time to listen to his music, I like his music but I have never met him (Winky D).

I also love poetry and literature, so when people start making these criticisms, I take the time to listen and ask myself if there is a problem.

A musician is a product of their material condition, they sing about what they interact with, where they come from in the ghetto — their troubles and tribulations.

To be honest, I was surprised at what the whole hullabaloo is about.

I don’t think musicians and writers should be interfered with in their freedoms to create. ljipita (Winky D’s song) once stirred controversy but for me Egypt (ljipita) represents a desirable state of affairs, a promised land.

I think sometimes we blow things out of the correct way that they should be moving and I am glad the deputy minister (Tino Machakaire) spoke about it.

I love Winky D’s music and I don’t think he has done anything wrong and let us not hinder people from creativity, I have sung songs myself and I wouldn’t want someone to come and tell me how I should sing.

Let people write and sing what they want, it’s their constitutional right, musical taste is not universal, let people sample what they want and if you don’t like someone’s music don’t listen to them.