Suspected ZANU PF Supporters Attack CCC Supporters In Midlands Province

The said ZANU PF Councillor Chauke led a group of people and conducted a ‘ door by door’ attack on our supporters who stay at Tiger Reef, breaking windows and destroying their property. Our supporters and these victims made a report at Amaveni police station.

We have noted the claim by the said Chauke that they were defending themselves, he is quick to forget that this is not a stone age era. His actions were under camera since morning, and their violent activities were a result of individuals who were being carried by trucks and dropped close to the route leading to the compound entrance.

He further stated that the attack would not deter him from campaigning in Tiger Reef and that they would be coming up with more rallies and mobility strategies. Ndlovu noted that they wanted free Tiger Reef and plans to build toilets for people who do not have them.

The reports of an attack on the CCC supporters show the rising political temperatures in Zimbabwe ahead of the August 23, 2023, harmonised elections. They come as President Emmerson Mnangagwa is claiming that there is no violence in the country. Mnangagwa and his primary competitor, Nelson Chamisa who leads the CCC, have both dissuaded violence but violence is being recorded nevertheless.

