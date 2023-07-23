Zimbabwe Police Investigate Robbery Of Hino Dutro 2 Truck In Waterfalls

Zimbabwe Police Investigate Robbery Of Hino Dutro 2 Truck In Waterfalls4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a robbery case in which six unknown suspects attacked a truck driver and stole a Hino Dutro 2 truck at Retreat Farm in Waterfalls on July 18, 2023.
A police report seen by Pindula News says the suspects hit the driver with an iron bar before pulling him off the truck. The suspects then tied the driver’s hands and legs before driving away with the truck. Reads the report:
Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred on 18/07/23 at Retreat Farm, Waterfalls where a Hino Dutro 2 truck was stolen by six unknown suspects. The driver was hit with an iron bar before being pulled off the truck. The suspects then tied the driver’s hands and legs before driving off the truck.Feedback
Car theft is a significant problem in Zimbabwe, with many vehicles being stolen each year. Thieves often target high-end vehicles, such as SUVs and luxury cars, which are then smuggled out of the country or sold on the black market. The lack of effective law enforcement and border controls, as well as corruption, are contributing factors to the prevalence of car theft.
Car owners may install anti-theft devices, parking in well-lit areas, and not leave valuables in the car. In addition, buyers of used cars have to exercise caution and carry out due diligence before making a purchase to ensure that the vehicle is not stolen or has a questionable history.
