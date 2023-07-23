Zimbabwe Police Investigate Robbery Of Hino Dutro 2 Truck In Waterfalls

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a robbery case in which six unknown suspects attacked a truck driver and stole a Hino Dutro 2 truck at Retreat Farm in Waterfalls on July 18, 2023.

A police report seen by Pindula News says the suspects hit the driver with an iron bar before pulling him off the truck. The suspects then tied the driver’s hands and legs before driving away with the truck. Reads the report: