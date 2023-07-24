Chamisa Promises Free University And College Education

I also want to correct the lie being peddled that I will give back farms to whites.

I said I will give people title deeds. People are like squatters on resettled land, they have no claim or right to it.

Chamisa mocked ZANU PF for bussing supporters to its rallies where people are given fried chips and chicken and mineral water. He said:

Everyone here came on their own, we have no chicken to give you but you are driven by a need for change and a desire for dignity we will restore. We must vote in numbers to send Mnangagwa off.

He introduced CCC candidates for the National Assembly in Beitbridge West and East, Morgan Ncube and Renatho Manavhela as well as local government candidates.

Chamisa said his government will promote the beneficiation of raw materials and restore citizens’ rights. He said:

We will have a US$100 billion economy. We will have a country of milk and honey. No one will carry our raw materials out. We will have those lithium factories, and build towns and new cities around the resources we have for processing. We will restore citizens’ rights and that means anyone will have the right to demonstrate. How can anyone be stopped from expressing themselves?

Chamisa also pledged to form a lean government with a maximum of 15 ministers.

