Green Fuel Coach Dedicates Win Over Dynamos To Grieving Duo

Green Fuel coach, Rodwell Dhlakama, said he believes that Raymond Uchena and McClive Phiri will find comfort in their team’s 1-0 victory over Dynamos on Saturday.
The two players missed the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League victory over DeMbare at Gibbo Stadium after losing their fathers on Thursday. Said Dhlakama:
It was a bad week for us because we wanted to play Dynamos with every player available for selection, but it was unfortunate that Uchena and Phiri lost their fathers.Feedback
I hope this win was enough to cheer up their spirits and the boys who had to fill their voids did well.
I was impressed with how the boys played, it’s not easy to get maximum points against Dynamos when you’re at the basement, but they showed character.
Dynamos defender Donald Dzvinyai failed to convert a controversial penalty awarded against Green Fuel.
It was the Glamour Boys’ third penalty in four matches.
Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa blamed his players’ complacency for their defeat to a team in the relegation zone.
