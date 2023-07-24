Green Fuel Coach Dedicates Win Over Dynamos To Grieving Duo

I hope this win was enough to cheer up their spirits and the boys who had to fill their voids did well.

I was impressed with how the boys played, it’s not easy to get maximum points against Dynamos when you’re at the basement, but they showed character.

Dynamos defender Donald Dzvinyai failed to convert a controversial penalty awarded against Green Fuel.

It was the Glamour Boys’ third penalty in four matches.

Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa blamed his players’ complacency for their defeat to a team in the relegation zone.

