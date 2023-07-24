MDC-T Defector, Witness Dube, Castigates Zimbabwean Opposition Parties

The opposition has deviated from the founding vision of its founding fathers to be about creating jobs for the people who will then draw political funding for their leadership.

CCC is blatantly a Philistine building that Samson destroyed by shaking two pillars.

Without Chamisa (Nelson) and a few others, there will be no CCC to talk about.

On the other hand, the MDC leadership has collapsed all organs of the party and abandoned the organic relations which the founding fathers had with the people.

More disturbing is the disturbing arrogance of both Nelson Chamisa and Douglas Mwonzora who in hindsight, tore the MDC the day they decided to run for secretary-general back in 2014.

CCC had double candidates at by-elections, and they are still in denial that they are that disorganized as they repeated the same albeit on a bigger scale in these general elections.

MDC misused the grant and failed to pay for its 87 candidates of mostly staff members who stepped on to save the party from the embarrassment of not having candidates.

The agenda is clear and systematically pursued. The opposition only uses the people to create jobs for each other and to access taxpayers’ money through political funding.

They have not added any value to the leadership matrix and development in our country.