Mwonzora Says Witness Dube Was "Bought" By ZANU PF

6 minutes ago
Mon, 24 Jul 2023 13:01:08 GMT
MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora has slammed former party spokesperson Witness Dube and other parliamentarians who recently defected to ZANU PF.

Mwonzora said Dube and the other defectors are “weak-willed” and were bribed by ZANU PF. He was quoted as saying:

Some top MDC leaders and parliamentarians, who were weak-willed, have been bought by trinkets and joined ZANU PF.

These blinded them such that they see nothing wrong with hobnobbing with a party that has destroyed the livelihoods of millions of Zimbabweans.

The MDC remains the only party that is pro-poor and pro-people, a true vanguard of the people.

Dube, who dumped MDC-T on Saturday, was paraded by ZANU PF at a rally in Centenary later that day.

He claimed that the MDC-T received funds from the State but squandered the money resulting in its failure to field parliamentary candidates in the upcoming general elections.

