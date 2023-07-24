Mwonzora Says Witness Dube Was "Bought" By ZANU PF

These blinded them such that they see nothing wrong with hobnobbing with a party that has destroyed the livelihoods of millions of Zimbabweans.

The MDC remains the only party that is pro-poor and pro-people, a true vanguard of the people.

Dube, who dumped MDC-T on Saturday, was paraded by ZANU PF at a rally in Centenary later that day.

He claimed that the MDC-T received funds from the State but squandered the money resulting in its failure to field parliamentary candidates in the upcoming general elections.

