No Free Transport For SA-Based Zimbabweans To Travel Home For Elections, Says Consulate

No Free Transport For SA-Based Zimbabweans To Travel Home For Elections, Says Consulate7 minutes ago
The Consulate of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg has dismissed reports alleging that it has made transport available for any Zimbabweans who wish to go vote during the 23 August 2023 elections.
Last week, the Zimbabwe consul-general in Johannesburg Eria Phiri was cited by EWN as saying the embassy will assist those wishing to exercise their democratic right of voting.
However, Phiri has denied ever making such a promise, and instead, said the Government of Zimbabwe has only chipped in to assist its citizens affected by the Boksburg gas leak tragedy. IOL quoted Phiri as saying:
This serves to put the record straight regarding an article circulating on social media purporting that the Zimbabwe embassy in South Africa will provide transport to Zimbabwe nationals who wish to go and cast their votes on 23 August 2023.
At no point during any media interview did the Consul General of the Republic of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg make a commitment that the government of Zimbabwe will provide transport to potential voters.
The public may wish to be informed that the media wanted to know how the government of Zimbabwe was going to assist the victims of the Boksburg gas leak disaster where four members of the same family perished.
The gesture was provided to the bereaved family and the deceased were laid to rest with dignity on July 15, 2023, in Zimbabwe.
The Zimbabwean diplomat reiterated that the Government is not going to provide anyone with transport to Zimbabwe to cast their vote.
More: Pindula News