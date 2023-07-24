No Free Transport For SA-Based Zimbabweans To Travel Home For Elections, Says Consulate

7 minutes ago

The Consulate of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg has dismissed reports alleging that it has made transport available for any Zimbabweans who wish to go vote during the 23 August 2023 elections.

Last week, the Zimbabwe consul-general in Johannesburg Eria Phiri was cited by EWN as saying the embassy will assist those wishing to exercise their democratic right of voting.

However, Phiri has denied ever making such a promise, and instead, said the Government of Zimbabwe has only chipped in to assist its citizens affected by the Boksburg gas leak tragedy. IOL quoted Phiri as saying:

