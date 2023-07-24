Soldiers Distribute ZANU PF Regalia At Rally | Report

7 minutes ago

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) were reportedly in charge of distributing ZANU PF regalia at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s campaign rally in Centenary, Mashonaland Central on Saturday.

The Standard reported that soldiers in military uniform were in charge of distributing ZANU PF caps and t-shirts some 2km away from the rally venue.

In his address at the rally, Mnangagwa said no party could remove ZANU PF from power. He said:

