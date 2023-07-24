Voters' Roll Is Searchable And Analysable - ZEC

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has rubbished claims by opposition candidates that the voters’ roll is not searchable and analysable.

In a statement issued on Sunday, ZEC chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana said that the voters’ roll met the provision of the Electoral Act and was searchable and analysable.

He said the Electoral Act “permits the commission to format the voters’ roll to prevent it from being altered or tampered with”. Said Silaigwana:

