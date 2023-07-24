Voters' Roll Is Searchable And Analysable - ZEC

Voters' Roll Is Searchable And Analysable - ZEC5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has rubbished claims by opposition candidates that the voters’ roll is not searchable and analysable.
In a statement issued on Sunday, ZEC chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana said that the voters’ roll met the provision of the Electoral Act and was searchable and analysable.
He said the Electoral Act “permits the commission to format the voters’ roll to prevent it from being altered or tampered with”. Said Silaigwana:
It is for this reason that ZEC has issued the voters’ roll in its current format.
There is nowhere in the Act where it is stated that the roll should be in Excel or printable formats known to have compromised security features.
The voters’ roll issued out to candidates has columns for the voter’s surname, forename, ID number, gender, date of birth, voter’s address, polling station, ward, local authority, constituency, district and province as prescribed in Section 20(2) of the Electoral Act.
He encouraged ordinary voters without access to the electronic voters’ roll to dial the USSD Code *265# on their mobile phones to ascertain their registration status and polling station. Added the Silaigwana:
The commission would like to urge all stakeholders with queries on the voters’ roll or any other electoral issue to approach the commission for clarification.
They should desist from casting aspersions on the voters’ roll and other electoral processes as this may affect voter turnout and discredit the polls.
More: Pindula News