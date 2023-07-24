ZEC Commences Printing Of Ballot Papers

ZEC Commences Printing Of Ballot Papers6 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says the printing of ballot papers that will be used during the 23 August 2023 general elections has commenced.
ZEC chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana told The Sunday Mail that the process is being delayed by election-related cases that are before the courts. He said:
The process of printing ballot papers has started. However, a few hitches have been experienced owing to appeals before the courts arising from the June 21 nomination process and outcome.Feedback
In one of the cases before the courts, CCC is suing 41 National Assembly and local authority candidates who filed nomination papers under the party’s name.
The party wants the candidates to be removed from the final list of candidates.
On Wednesday last week, United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) leader Elisabeth Valerio won her appeal against ZEC’s rejection of her nomination papers to run for the presidency.
Valerio’s name has since been added to the list of candidates contesting the presidential election.
Silaigwana said ZEC is close to finalising processing 18 013 applications for postal voting from members of the uniformed forces, as well as election officials.
Postal voting allows voters will be on official duty on election day to cast their votes ahead of polling day.
