ZEC Commences Printing Of Ballot Papers

In one of the cases before the courts, CCC is suing 41 National Assembly and local authority candidates who filed nomination papers under the party’s name.

The party wants the candidates to be removed from the final list of candidates.

On Wednesday last week, United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) leader Elisabeth Valerio won her appeal against ZEC’s rejection of her nomination papers to run for the presidency.

Valerio’s name has since been added to the list of candidates contesting the presidential election.

Silaigwana said ZEC is close to finalising processing 18 013 applications for postal voting from members of the uniformed forces, as well as election officials.

Postal voting allows voters will be on official duty on election day to cast their votes ahead of polling day.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment