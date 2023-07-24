ZINARA Says It Has Disbursed Over $30 Billion For Roads Rehabilitation

From January to 30 June 2023, we have disbursed more than $30 billion to all the road authorities that we have in this country.

We are going to continue on this trajectory as we continue to strengthen our governance systems. As an organisation, we believe in transparency.

We urge our road authorities to timeously put their disbursements to use in order to preserve the value of the funds…

We observed that some road authorities at times struggle to come up with interim payment certificates (IPCs) and also face some contract management issues which delay their acquittal processes.

We, therefore, resolved to embark on continuous training programmes for our road authorities.

Our last workshop was in April and we will be resuming these trainings during the third quarter and last quarter of the year.