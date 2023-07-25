Businessman Axed To Death At Married Lover's Home

Businessman Axed To Death At Married Lover's Home7 minutes ago
A businessman was axed to death and had his legs chopped off by his alleged lover’s husband on Sunday in Tafira village under Chief Mashayamombe.
The victim, Abia Vimbai Mapininga (67) of Chindavata General Dealer, was allegedly murdered by Doubt Dzama, a suspected gold panner.
H-Metro reported sources as saying Mapininga was lured to Dzama’s house in a WhatsApp conversation where he was murdered.
Dzama reportedly found Mapininga’s love messages in his wife Sharon Dzama’s cellphone and he decided to trap him. Said the source:
Vimbai had been bedding Sharon for some time. He would visit her at night whenever Dzama was away gold panning.
Residents tipped Dzama and he returned unexpectedly and took his wife’s mobile phone.
Abia was lured to the house and, when he entered, Dzama struck him on the head with an axe and also chopped his legs off.
ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the murder. He said:
Police are investigating a murder that took place in Tafira village under Chief Mashayamombe.
The deceased was reported to have left his home at around 9 pm. He told his wife that he was going to the shops, but instead went to visit his married lover.
Upon arrival, he found his lover with her husband and the two fought and the deceased was struck with an axe.
He was rushed to a clinic and pronounced dead upon arrival.
The accused person was reported to have informed the kraal head and disappeared.
Nyathi urged members of the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands.
More: Pindula News