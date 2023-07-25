Current Voters' Roll A "Crime Scene", Says Biti

4 minutes ago

Harare East MP, Tendai Biti (CCC), has described the voters’ roll availed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as a “crime scene” demanding an urgent national audit by all political parties.

Biti said the current voters’ roll cannot be used to conduct a credible election.

He was commenting on a tweet by Team Pachedu, who had alleged that there are more than 10 000 national identity numbers (IDs) on the 2023 voters’ roll that were previously used by completely different people during the 2002-2008 elections. Said Biti:

