Current Voters' Roll A "Crime Scene", Says Biti

Harare East MP, Tendai Biti (CCC), has described the voters’ roll availed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as a “crime scene” demanding an urgent national audit by all political parties.
Biti said the current voters’ roll cannot be used to conduct a credible election.
He was commenting on a tweet by Team Pachedu, who had alleged that there are more than 10 000 national identity numbers (IDs) on the 2023 voters’ roll that were previously used by completely different people during the 2002-2008 elections. Said Biti:
The current voters’ roll is not fit for a burial society election. It is a crime scene.
There must be an urgent national audit of this roll signed off by all political parties.
Zimbabwe cannot be led into an occult travesty masquerading as an election. 23 August must be a real election.
Some CCC candidates recently claimed that the voters’ roll is not searchable nor analysable saying it is in small font and in PDF format which does not allow a comprehensive search.
However, ZEC chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana said that the voters’ roll met the provision of the Electoral Act and was searchable and analysable.
He said the Electoral Act “permits the commission to format the voters’ roll to prevent it from being altered or tampered with”.
