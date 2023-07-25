Govt Says Only 65 CCC Rallies Were Banned By Police, Mahere Says 101 Have Been Barred

During this period, different political parties have notified the police of their gatherings and some of them met the legal requirement while some could not.

The police have received a total of 1 437 notifications from ZANU PF of which 1351 were compliant, whilst 86 were not compliant as a result they could not proceed.

The CCC filed 410 notifications, 345 of these were compliant whilst the remaining 65 were not.

The MDC had 30 notifications out of which 23 were compliant; other political parties put together a total of 89 notifications and 80 were found to be compliant.

However, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said to date, the party’s 101 rallies have been banned or disrupted by the Police or ZANU PF. She added:

Which ZANU PF rally has ever been banned? Is there any letter from [the Police] that shows that they wanted to conduct a rally and were banned from doing so?

