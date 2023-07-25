War Veterans Receive Cash, Ford Ranger Vehicles

6 minutes ago

The surviving members of the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) and Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA) High Command have received cash and brand-new cars from the Government at taxpayers’ expense.

ZANLA was the military wing of the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU), while ZIPRA was the military wing of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) during the Rhodesian Bush War.

A total of 18 war veterans, 11 from ZIPRA, were each gifted with top-of-the-range Ford Ranger Wildtrak vehicles and cash.

Feedback