War Veterans Receive Cash, Ford Ranger Vehicles

War Veterans Receive Cash, Ford Ranger Vehicles6 minutes ago
The surviving members of the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) and Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA) High Command have received cash and brand-new cars from the Government at taxpayers’ expense.
ZANLA was the military wing of the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU), while ZIPRA was the military wing of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) during the Rhodesian Bush War.
A total of 18 war veterans, 11 from ZIPRA, were each gifted with top-of-the-range Ford Ranger Wildtrak vehicles and cash.
The Sunday News reported that the ZPRA list was made up of former Vice-President, Phelekezela Mphoko, Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, ZANU PF Politburo member and former Cabinet Minister, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube, Colonel (Retired) Thomas Ngwenya, Brigadier-General (Retired) Tjile Dubhu Nleya who served as ZPRA Deputy Commander to the late National hero General Lookout Mafela Masuku, Jack Mpofu, Benoni Dube, Conary Gava, Jeffrey Ndlovu (Kenneth Murwira), Peter Ndebele (Toddy Mpisi) and Brigadier-General (Retired) Abel Mazinyane.
More: Pindula News