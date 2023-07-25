"Zimbabwe Has Nothing To Hide", Govt Tells Foreign Election Observers

"Zimbabwe Has Nothing To Hide", Govt Tells Foreign Election Observers5 minutes ago
The Government of Zimbabwe has sought to assure foreign international observers and diplomatic missions that the upcoming general elections will be free and fair.
Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Fredrick Shava on Monday said international observers and diplomatic missions are welcome to observe the 23 August 2023 elections in Zimbabwe and make their observations in an impartial manner.
Shava was addressing diplomatic missions accredited to Zimbabwe and observer groups on the country’s preparedness for the harmonised elections. He said:
On 23 August 2023, your Excellences, the electorate will choose its leaders at both the local and national levels, all observer missions and diplomatic missions are welcome to observe the elections and I wish to underscore that you are free to make your observations and recommendations in an impartial manner.
I assure you that we have nothing to hide as we have conducted free and fair elections since attaining independence in 1980, you will find the atmosphere the same…
My Ministry stands ready to receive observer missions from all over the world who wish to contribute to our democratic process.
We urge all observers to familiarise themselves with the code of conduct for election observers and all requirements for accreditation with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission before embarking on their missions.
The run-up to the elections has been marred by several court applications filed mainly by opposition candidates whose nomination papers were rejected by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).
Police have also barred the country’s main opposition party, CCC, from holding campaign rallies more than half a dozen times.
More: Pindula News