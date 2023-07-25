"Zimbabwe Has Nothing To Hide", Govt Tells Foreign Election Observers

5 minutes ago

The Government of Zimbabwe has sought to assure foreign international observers and diplomatic missions that the upcoming general elections will be free and fair.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Fredrick Shava on Monday said international observers and diplomatic missions are welcome to observe the 23 August 2023 elections in Zimbabwe and make their observations in an impartial manner.

Shava was addressing diplomatic missions accredited to Zimbabwe and observer groups on the country’s preparedness for the harmonised elections. He said:

