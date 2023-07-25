Zimborders Has Brought Suffering To Beitbridge - Chamisa

You were paying between R140 and R240 now you are being made to pay R1400. This shows that the government is insensitive.

When we assume power, we will do two things, we will exempt locals so that they are able to trade between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The owner of Zimborders brought in corruption, when we get into power, we will expose such ills.

Zimborders was awarded the contract to refurbish the region’s busiest port for US$300 million, funded by South African banks.

The company now levies charges of US$27, US$80 and US$200 for private cars, buses and heavy trucks, respectively.

This has resulted in regional travellers shunning Beitbridge for other routes while locals no longer drive to South Africa.

Addressing a campaign rally in Umzingwane on Sunday on his way to Beitbridge, Chamisa lamented the centralisation of basic services in Harare, saying this inconveniences the people of Matabeleland. He said:

Everything is centralised in Harare. What kind of a country is this? Birth certificates, Harare; passports Harare; and even lobola will end up being paid in Harare. So many of your children here have left and migrated to South Africa reducing themselves to painful situations because of ZANU PF’s misrule.

The exact number of Zimbabweans in South Africa is difficult to determine due to various factors such as undocumented migration and fluctuating population movements.

However, estimates suggest that there are millions of Zimbabweans residing in South Africa.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment