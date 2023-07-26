Charlie Jones Leaves CAPS United

Charlie Jones is a club and football legend whose business and football acumen was profoundly invaluable to the club.

His passion for football and love for CAPS United is undeniable and was clear for all to see as he went about club business with great zeal.

Jones instilled vigorous transformative initiatives which will be beneficial to the club today and in the future.

On behalf of the entire CAPS United family, we wish Charlie Jones the absolute best in his future plans and endeavours.

We will miss your humour and we will cherish all the good moments.

During his playing days at CAPS United and the now-defunct Arcadia United, Jones was a speedy right-winger and was nicknamed “KaBhasikoro”.

A former Warriors player, Jones featured in the great CAPS United side that included players such as Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa and the late Joel “Jubilee” Shambo.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment