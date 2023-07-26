Jordan Zemura Effective As An Inverted Full-back - Udinese Coach

Jordan Zemura Effective As An Inverted Full-back - Udinese Coach5 minutes ago
Udinese coach Andrea Sottil has said Jordan Zemura can be difficult to mark for opposition defenders when deployed as an inverted right-back.
This comes after the left-footed Zimbabwe international impressed playing on the right side of defence in their 2–0 preseason friendly win against Cypriot league side Pafos.
The shift was necessitated by the absence of Kingsley Ehizibue, who is nursing a long-term injury.
Speaking after the match, Sottil told the Udinese’s official website that he was impressed by Zemura’s performance. He said:
Zemura arrived to play on the left, today I tried him on the right and I think he did well.
With the foot reversed it can be very annoying for the opposing defences.
It was Zemura’s second preseason match for his new side after he made the starting lineup in the 5–1 win over Austrian lower league side ASK Klagenfurt on 19 July.
Zemura joined the Serie A club this month on a four-year contract after leaving AFC Bournemouth at the end of his contract in June.
The transfer followed after he signed a pre-contract agreement with the Italian side in March.
The 23-year-old was, however, frozen by the Cherries for the rest of the season following his pre-contract agreement with Udinese.
