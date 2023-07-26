Jordan Zemura Effective As An Inverted Full-back - Udinese Coach

Speaking after the match, Sottil told the Udinese’s official website that he was impressed by Zemura’s performance. He said:

Zemura arrived to play on the left, today I tried him on the right and I think he did well. With the foot reversed it can be very annoying for the opposing defences.

It was Zemura’s second preseason match for his new side after he made the starting lineup in the 5–1 win over Austrian lower league side ASK Klagenfurt on 19 July.

Zemura joined the Serie A club this month on a four-year contract after leaving AFC Bournemouth at the end of his contract in June.

The transfer followed after he signed a pre-contract agreement with the Italian side in March.

The 23-year-old was, however, frozen by the Cherries for the rest of the season following his pre-contract agreement with Udinese.

