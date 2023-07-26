Methodist Church's Moleli High School Robbed

Methodist Church's Moleli High School Robbed5 minutes ago
The Methodist Church in Zimbabwe-run Moleli High School in Zvimba, Mashonaland West Province was on Sunday robbed of cash, laptops, and other valuables.
Methodist Church in Zimbabwe general secretary Reverend Martin Mujinga confirmed the incident to State media. He said:
Our school was robbed on Sunday and the matter is in the hands of the police.Feedback
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the robbery via a statement posted on Twitter.
Police said nine suspects armed with unidentified pistols and iron bars attacked two security guards manning the premises before ransacking the institution and stealing valuables. Police said:
Police in Zvimba are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Moleli High School on 23/07/23 at around 1800 hours.
Nine unknown suspects armed with unidentified pistols and iron bars attacked two security guards before stealing US$2 001.00 and ZW$26 920.00 cash, fifteen laptops, twenty-nine cellphones, a two-plate stove, a photo printer and airtime vouchers worth US$57.00.
Police have appealed for information from the public that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.
More: Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals