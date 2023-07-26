Moving To Italy’s Serie A Has Been A Great Experience - Zemura

4 minutes ago

Jordan Zemura is relishing the opportunity to compete at the highest level and against star players in Serie A following his recent move to Italian topflight side Udinese.

The 23-year-old England-born Warriors player joined Udinese on a free transfer late last season after his contract with English Premier League club AFC Bournemouth expired.

In an interview with Udinese’s official website, Zemura said the move was an opportunity for him to get out of his comfort zone in England. He said:

Feedback