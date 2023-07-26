Moving To Italy’s Serie A Has Been A Great Experience - Zemura

Moving To Italy’s Serie A Has Been A Great Experience - Zemura4 minutes ago
Jordan Zemura is relishing the opportunity to compete at the highest level and against star players in Serie A following his recent move to Italian topflight side Udinese.
The 23-year-old England-born Warriors player joined Udinese on a free transfer late last season after his contract with English Premier League club AFC Bournemouth expired.
In an interview with Udinese’s official website, Zemura said the move was an opportunity for him to get out of his comfort zone in England. He said:
Joining this fantastic club means a lot: playing against players in a difficult league, getting out of my comfort zone, in England, where I have lived all my life, to move to Italy, and obviously being able to learn the language and culture of Udine has been a great experience.
When I arrived in Udine I brought my mother, she was impressed with the stadium and the importance of the club.
They welcomed us as if we were already part of the family; they made us feel at ease.
Zemura, who played for the Warriors at the belated 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals hosted by Cameroon in early 2022, is set to become the first Zimbabwean to feature in the Serie A when the new season begins next month.
More: Pindula News