Munyeza, Wife Ordered To Repay US$85 000 Loan, Plus US$15 000 Interest

Mutemererwa sued the couple in March this year for refusing to pay back a loan that she gave them in January 2023.

In her summons, Mutemererwa said the Munyezas had failed to repay the loan despite making several promises to do so. Reads the summons:

The amount payable by the Plaintiff has become due and payable to her because the Defendants failed to settle the disbursed and acknowledged amount of US$85 000 plus the acknowledged interest of US$15 000 to give a total of US$100 000. The Plaintiff has made several demands met with several promises to pay by the defendants which promises have not materialised to the date of this summons. The Plaintiff seeks legal costs on a higher scale in order to recoup her loss and not be put out of pocket by the Defendants default of repayment.

Munyeza runs several franchise outlets in Harare including Mugg n Bean, Ocean Basket and KFC.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment