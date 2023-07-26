"Only Satan Will Believe This", Mzembi Scoffs At Report On Banning Of ZANU PF Rallies

Only Satan will believe this… Even during Charles Coghlan, Ian Smith’s Rhodesia, Sir Roy Welensky ‘s Federation of Rhodesia & Nyasaland [The Herald] was like this young man, it will be like this even under a democratic govt. Its default setting is propaganda.

On Monday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Gerald Gwinji said between January 1 and July 10 this year, police have blocked 86 ZANU PF gatherings and 65 CCC public events.

He said political gatherings in the country were governed by the Constitution and the Maintenance of Peace and Security Act. Said Gwinji:

Some of the requirements of these laws are that these gatherings are notified to the police to avoid clashes and any other public disorders that might inconvenience members of the public or other parties. All political players are required to comply with these provisions. Since January 2023 operational districts across the country are maintaining registers of all notifications to hold public meetings made by political parties. Different political parties have notified police of their gatherings and some have met legal requirements while some did not meet the legal requirements.

Gwinji was briefing observers and diplomatic missions on the Government’s state of preparedness ahead of next month’s harmonised elections.

The meeting was convened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

CCC has since disputed the statistics, with the party’s spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere on Tuesday saying the police and ZANU PF have blocked or disrupted 101 gatherings organised by the country’s main opposition.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment