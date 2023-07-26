Retired Senior Civil Servants To Import Cars Duty-free

More senior staff often have access to official cars, so the duty-free benefit comes after retirement when they lose the work car.

SI 134 of 2023 will benefit those who were employed by the Public Service Commission (PSC) or the independent commissions and held positions between chief director or its equivalent and permanent secretary or its equivalent, the top rank, at the time of their retirement.

The facility will be on a once-off basis and will benefit the retired public servant within five years of retirement.

The imported vehicle must be less than 10 years of manufacture at the date of importation. Reads the regulations in part:

The maximum value of the import is US$40 000 for chief directors rising to US$60 000 for retired permanent secretaries.

To benefit from the rebate, a retired senior public servant will have to submit to the Commissioner (of ZIMRA); an application letter to be considered as a beneficiary; a letter from the ministry where the retired senior public servant was last employed confirming their date of retirement and position held; a copy of the intended beneficiary retired senior public servant’s driver’s licence.

In consideration of an application for a rebate, the commissioner may revalue the motor vehicle in line with the existing customs valuation regulations in cases where he or she suspects undervaluation of the car.

The regulations may be cited as the Customs and Excise (General) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 (No. 115).

More: Pindula News

