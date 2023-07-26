Teacher Robbed By Mushikashika Crew

The vehicle drove for less than a kilometre and turned off into another road.

One of the two men then informed Patricia that she had boarded a criminals’ vehicle and forced her to surrender her belongings.

She surrendered her handbag, a wallet containing US$135, a Samsung A13 and a national ID card to the robbers.

In another incident, a 36-year-old woman from Chitungwiza was robbed by occupants of an unregistered Toyota Wish vehicle in Malborough just after midday on Monday.

Violet Maradzika had just disembarked from a commuter omnibus from town at the Civic Centre when she was accosted by two men.

An unregistered Toyota Wish stopped in front of her and two men disembarked and manhandled her.

They covered her face with a black cloth and took her handbag which contained US$100 and a Samsung AS 20.

