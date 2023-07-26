Zimbabwe Is Cracking Down On Dissent Ahead Of Elections, Says Amnesty International

What we have seen in Zimbabwe over the past five years amounts to a brutal crackdown on human rights, especially the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association. Respect for socio-economic rights has also declined dramatically, leaving many people in abject poverty with no means to put food on the table. The Zimbabwean authorities have revealed their brazen contempt for basic freedoms and shown that there is no space for dissent in the so-called ‘second republic’. The police have also repeatedly resorted to excessive use of force to suppress human rights, including the right to peaceful assembly.

Farisè urged the Zimbabwean Government to respect, protect, promote and fulfill the human rights of everyone before, during and after the election. She said:

Over the past five years, the Zimbabwean authorities have demonstrated little or no respect for human rights and have repeatedly flouted the rule of law. As political campaigning enters full swing, the authorities must ensure that people are able to freely exercise their rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly. Authorities must respect, protect, promote and fulfil the human rights of everyone before, during and after the election.

All elections held in Zimbabwe since the year 2000 have been marred by allegations of intimidation and irregularities.

