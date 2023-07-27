DStv's SuperSport To Broadcast 2023 Netball World Cup

5 minutes ago

DStv’s SuperSport will provide coverage of the 2023 Netball World Cup, which commences in South Africa on Friday through its ‘Here for Her’ channel.

Zimbabwean sports enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the success of the Zimbabwe Gems, the senior netball team.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe’s Public Relations Manager, Liz Dziva, confirmed that all matches would be broadcast on the SuperSport Variety 3 channel throughout the tournament. She added:

