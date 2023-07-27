DStv's SuperSport To Broadcast 2023 Netball World Cup

DStv's SuperSport To Broadcast 2023 Netball World Cup5 minutes ago
DStv’s SuperSport will provide coverage of the 2023 Netball World Cup, which commences in South Africa on Friday through its ‘Here for Her’ channel.
Zimbabwean sports enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the success of the Zimbabwe Gems, the senior netball team.
MultiChoice Zimbabwe’s Public Relations Manager, Liz Dziva, confirmed that all matches would be broadcast on the SuperSport Variety 3 channel throughout the tournament. She added:
The Gems are loved and greatly supported across Zimbabwe and we can catch all their action on this channel, which will provide coverage from Friday July 28 to Sunday August 6.
The coverage is not only the broadcast of a major sporting event. It is equally a tribute to women in sport and this coverage helps SuperSport continue to promote women in sport across the world. In an exciting first there is an all-female SuperSport production crew involved, helping ensure full access to all 64 matches.
The SuperSport Variety 3 Here for Her channel has been operational since July 17 and is available to customers ranging from DStv Access to Premium packages. Zimbabwe’s opening game against Australia is scheduled for 11 am on July 28, with the tournament’s opening ceremony commencing at 4 pm on the same day.
African Teams in Preliminaries Stage 1:
SOUTH AFRICA
- July 28 (11 am) v Australia.
- July 29 (4 pm) v Sri Lanka.
- July 30 (6 pm) v Jamaica.
ZIMBABWE
- July 28 (11 am) v Australia.
- July 29 (9 am) v Fiji.
- July 30 (6 pm) v Tonga.
UGANDA
- July 28 (9am) v Japan.
- July 29 (9 am) v New Zealand.
- July 30 (4 pm) v Trinidad and Tobago.
MALAWI
- July 28 (8 pm) v Scotland.
- July 29 (6 pm) v England,
- August 3 (11 am) v Barbados.
