Explosive Device Thrown At CCC Candidate's House, Causing Accusations Between Candidates

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates for St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, have traded accusations after an explosive device was thrown into CCC official candidate Brighton Mazhindu’s house.

Mazhindu is facing off with lawyer Fred Masarirevu, who also filed his papers under the CCC, although the opposition party has disowned him. Mazhindu suspects Masarirevu of being behind the attack, but Masarirevu has denied any involvement and accused Mazhindu of dragging his name into the mud.

Mazhindu told NewsDay that the explosive device caused damage worth US$1,000. The explosion shattered window panes, blew off his carport roof, and caused cracks on the wall. He said:

