Explosive Device Thrown At CCC Candidate's House, Causing Accusations Between Candidates

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates for St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, have traded accusations after an explosive device was thrown into CCC official candidate Brighton Mazhindu’s house.
Mazhindu is facing off with lawyer Fred Masarirevu, who also filed his papers under the CCC, although the opposition party has disowned him. Mazhindu suspects Masarirevu of being behind the attack, but Masarirevu has denied any involvement and accused Mazhindu of dragging his name into the mud.
Mazhindu told NewsDay that the explosive device caused damage worth US$1,000. The explosion shattered window panes, blew off his carport roof, and caused cracks on the wall. He said:
I was awakened by a disturbing sound at around 1:30am.
I suspect Fred because he does not have any support in the constituency.
In response to the accusations, Masarirevu denied any involvement and accused Mazhindu of dragging his name into the mud. He stated that he was not a politician like Mazhindu and alluded to the dirty nature of politics. He said:
I am not a politician like him. They know what is done in politics and how dirty they play their game.
The CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, has condemned political violence and called on the police to bring those responsible to book. She said:
We condemn political violence. No person should be attacked on account of their political beliefs.
The Police Bomb Disposal and Forensics Unit attended the scene. Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed that investigations were underway and a detailed statement would be released in due course.