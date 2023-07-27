Institute For Security Studies Africa Warns That Zimbabwe Faces Disputed Elections

6 minutes ago

The Institute for Security Studies Africa has warned that Zimbabwe is heading for another round of disputed elections. The think tank says the current electoral regulatory framework is deemed inadequate and does not conform to regional guidelines.

The elections, scheduled for next month, will elect members of the national assembly, council, and the President.

In a statement, ISS said current conditions in Zimbabwe paint a gloomy picture as far as the electoral playing field, predicting a repeat of 2018. Reads the statement:

