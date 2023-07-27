Missing People Alert: Police Appeal For Information

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may assist to locate a minor, Gloria Mazivanhanga (2) who went missing on 11th July 2023 at a homestead in Tavhera Village, Ruzane, Wedza.

The minor went missing after she was left at home in custody of her grandmother (80). Gloria Mazivanhanga was last seen wearing a grey jacket, brown shoes, and a pink wool hat.

Anyone with information to contact National Complains Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

