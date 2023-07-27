Missing People Alert: Police Appeal For Information

Missing People Alert: Police Appeal For Information7 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a press statement appealing for information regarding two missing people. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:
ZRP PRESS STATEMENT 27TH JULY 2023 APPEAL FOR INFORMATION ON MISSING PERSONS
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may assist to locate Simbarashe Mpofu (54) of Hopley Zone 6, Harare who went missing on 06th May 2023.
Simbabrashe Mpofu left home and did not mention his destination. He was last seen wearing a blue jean, stripped red and blue long sleeve t- shirt and black shoes.Feedback
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may assist to locate a minor, Gloria Mazivanhanga (2) who went missing on 11th July 2023 at a homestead in Tavhera Village, Ruzane, Wedza.
The minor went missing after she was left at home in custody of her grandmother (80). Gloria Mazivanhanga was last seen wearing a grey jacket, brown shoes, and a pink wool hat.
Anyone with information to contact National Complains Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
