Several Suspects Arrested In Zimbabwe In Fight Against Drug Syndicates

In a related case, Precious Manyere (37) was arrested at a house along Dunmore Street, Queensdale, Harare on 21st July 2023 for illegal possession of one (1) gramme of Crystal Meth with a street value of ZWL$ 70 000.00.

On 22nd July 2023, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare recovered 2,253 kilogrammes of dagga and 49.4 kilogrammes of Crystal Meth after receiving information from an informant that he had been given a bag in Beitbridge containing the drugs by a suspect who is yet to be identified. The drugs were to be delivered to a certain man in Bulawayo.

Meanwhile, on 23rd July 2023, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Bulawayo reacted to a tip off and arrested Mbonis Mpofu (46) at Yonah Shopping Centre, Entumbane in connection with illegal possession of three (3) grammes of Methacathinone with a street value of $40 800.00.

Criminals involved in drug trafficking and peddling in communities will certainly be arrested. We urge the public to continue reporting illicit drug activities to the Police.

