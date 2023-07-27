Several Suspects Arrested In Zimbabwe In Fight Against Drug Syndicates

Several Suspects Arrested In Zimbabwe In Fight Against Drug Syndicates6 minutes ago
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has announced the arrest of a number of people over possession of illegal drugs. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Nyathi said police had intensified its fight against drug-peddling syndicates in the country and made several recent arrests. Reads the statement:
ARREST OF SUSPECTS FOR POSSESSION OF ILLEGAL DRUGS
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified the fight against illegal drug-peddling syndicates in the country and assures the public of readiness to ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.
On 21st July 2023, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics acted on received information and arrested Tinashe Utete (24) at Tashinga Car Park, Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza for unlawful possession of 5.34 grammes of Crystal Meth with a street value of ZW$300 000.00.Feedback
In a related case, Precious Manyere (37) was arrested at a house along Dunmore Street, Queensdale, Harare on 21st July 2023 for illegal possession of one (1) gramme of Crystal Meth with a street value of ZWL$ 70 000.00.
On 22nd July 2023, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare recovered 2,253 kilogrammes of dagga and 49.4 kilogrammes of Crystal Meth after receiving information from an informant that he had been given a bag in Beitbridge containing the drugs by a suspect who is yet to be identified. The drugs were to be delivered to a certain man in Bulawayo.
Meanwhile, on 23rd July 2023, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Bulawayo reacted to a tip off and arrested Mbonis Mpofu (46) at Yonah Shopping Centre, Entumbane in connection with illegal possession of three (3) grammes of Methacathinone with a street value of $40 800.00.
Criminals involved in drug trafficking and peddling in communities will certainly be arrested. We urge the public to continue reporting illicit drug activities to the Police.
