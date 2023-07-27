Treasury Lost $1.6tn Due To Tax Exemptions And Incentives Last Year

5 minutes ago

The Treasury lost approximately $1.6 trillion last year, which is a 312% increase compared to the prior year, due to tax expenditures consisting of uncollected tax resulting from exemptions and incentives to corporates.

According to Zimbabwe Revenue Authority’s (Zimra) annual report for 2022, the potential revenue lost in 2022 was from exempt supplies, zero-rated supplies, rebates, suspensions, and trade agreements. The government has been offering tax incentives to foreign companies to attract investment, a move described by civil society organisations as harmful and unfair. For instance, the government exempted Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies from paying income tax dating back 11 years to December 2009. Great Dyke Investments, which is developing a platinum mining project in Darwendale, Mashonaland West Province, was granted a five-year tax exemption by the government.

The report notes that in 2022, annual net revenue collected increased in nominal terms from $463.57 billion collected in 2021 to $1.992 trillion in 2022. However, corporate income tax collections were 5.09% below target and contributed 15% to total revenue down from 20.42% in 2021. Read the report:

