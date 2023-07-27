Zimbabwean Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In South Africa

6 minutes ago

On Tuesday, a Zimbabwean man was sentenced to life imprisonment in South Africa for raping his girlfriend’s six-year-old daughter. The man, identified as Peter Kaundura, also had two years added to his sentence for illegally entering the country without a passport.

The South African Police Services (Saps) welcomed the sentence and expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the case. The Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the ruling and commended the Naphuno Regional Court for its decision. Saps spokesperson for Limpopo province Malesela Ledwaba said: