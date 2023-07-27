Zimbabwean Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In South Africa

Zimbabwean Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In South Africa6 minutes ago
On Tuesday, a Zimbabwean man was sentenced to life imprisonment in South Africa for raping his girlfriend’s six-year-old daughter. The man, identified as Peter Kaundura, also had two years added to his sentence for illegally entering the country without a passport.
The South African Police Services (Saps) welcomed the sentence and expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the case. The Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the ruling and commended the Naphuno Regional Court for its decision. Saps spokesperson for Limpopo province Malesela Ledwaba said:
The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the life and two years imprisonment sentence meted out to Peter Kaundura by the Naphuno Regional Court for rape of a six-year-old girl and illegal immigration on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.Feedback
According to the court, Kaundura committed the crime on January 1, 2020, in Topanama village outside Lephepane. He was caught in the act by the victim’s uncle, who reported the matter to the police. Ledwaba said:
He was caught in the act by the uncle who came back to the house in the late hours. The matter was subsequently reported to the police and a case of rape was opened.
Investigations began on March 17, 2020, and Kaundura remained in police custody until his conviction and sentencing.
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals